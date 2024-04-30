EnLink Midstream: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $14.5 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $14.5 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENLC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENLC

