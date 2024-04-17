Colorful Grills, Posh Pizza Ovens Make Outdoor Kitchens Perfect Hangouts

Homeowners looking to amp up their backyard barbecues and sophisticated pizza parties will find the latest outdoor kitchen trends offer…

Homeowners looking to amp up their backyard barbecues and sophisticated pizza parties will find the latest outdoor kitchen trends offer everything from warming drawers to smart, high-tech cooking solutions to a rainbow of colors to personalize every grill or beverage station.

The growing sophistication of outdoor chefs fueled these innovations, experts say. In addition to the traditional grill, homeowners are adding hot new items like stainless-steel countertop pizza ovens, pellet smoker grills and rotisseries to get the flavors they want from their outdoor oasis. Accessories such as a griddle for everything from pancakes to fried rice are also expanding how much can be cooked outside.

The days of plain black grills or everyday countertops are over, says Sue Bailey, a Huntsville, Alabama-based specialist at Middleby Residential, which focuses on premium residential kitchen appliances and equipment for outdoor cooking enthusiasts.

“More and more homeowners are moving beyond the backyard grill area and are embracing outdoor living by building luxury outdoor kitchens that are extension of their well-designed indoor kitchen,” Bailey says.

For example, Bailey points to the Lynx product line, whose design team worked with Sherwin Williams and interior designers to create a colorful collection of outdoor kitchen gear. Homeowners who prefer a neutral palette can pick colors like Desert Sage or Glacier. Those who want vibrant style can go with California Poppy, Pacific Blue or Surf. These colors are available on the faceplates of Lynx grills, its power burner, asado griddle and the warming drawer.

Where to Start

With so many options available to homeowners, decision fatigue is real, says Jeremy Martin, owner and operator of Willow Gates Landscaping in Mohnton, Pennsylvania, who has installed hundreds of outdoor kitchens over the past two decades.

“It’s important to design a kitchen that works well for your lifestyle and cooking preferences,” Martin says. “Don’t install a pizza oven if it’s only going to be eye candy and will never be fired up.”

Martin says he tells homeowners to think about how they will use the space. For example, they should allow for enough counter area to prepare and serve food for parties from two people to 20.

“For cabinetry, natural and manufacturer stone veneers are popular, especially if we can match the stone on the home,” Martin says. “Sealed cabinets are also popular — these are typically aluminum or stainless steel and available in a variety of colors. PVC decking or other composite materials are a newer trend, but need to be protected from hot appliances.”

How Much Does an Outdoor Kitchen Cost?

The average outdoor kitchen setup ranges from $6,000 for a simple cooking area on an existing patio to as high as $25,000 for a custom design, according to home improvement network and information company Angi.

The average is about $13,000 to $16,000 for a 300-square-foot outdoor kitchen, including prep, cooking and dining areas. Material cost and appliances make up the majority of that budget, Angi says.

There are many variables that can send the price up or down: Everything from countertop materials to a fancy grilling setup can affect the budget by thousands.

Choose the Right Design

Experts say they are seeing more modular options for homeowners who want functionality along with high-end design. Modular design also opens new finish options, such as enameled metal in bright colors such as red, yellow and blue.

“These will have some built-in fixtures, primarily those that require plumbing, gas lines and sometimes electricity,” says Rafi Friedman, CEO of Coastal Luxury Outdoors in Jacksonville, Florida. “Other elements, including counters, cabinets and seating, are moveable. This also allows people to protect their kitchens from the elements in the off-season or in inclement weather.”

Homeowners need to think about how to operate popular appliances such as pizza ovens, a wine fridge, a beverage center with a beer dispenser, and ice machines.

“Outdoor kitchens may need water connections when you add things like a sink, dishwasher or freestanding ice maker,” says Ron Shimek, president of Mr. Appliance, which is part of the Neighborly home services franchise company.

Neighborly’s Mr. Electric President Joe Worthington agrees. “If homeowners have a refrigerator or electric stove and use items like electric blenders, having electricity supplied to the outdoor kitchen is a must,” Worthington says.

What’s key is to work with professionals on plumbing, wiring and layout, Shimek and Worthington say. For example, a licensed plumber is needed for installation to make sure that all connections meet local building codes and regulations.

“It’s important that all outside outlets have the correct covers on them to protect the outlets from the elements,” Worthington says. “A professional electrician will determine outlets needed to supply the correct amount of power to the outdoor kitchen.”

While this may seem like additional expense, it will be worth it for safety as well as the outcome, says Aaron Brundage, director of operations at System Pavers in Aurora, Colorado.

“Once you have a sink near your grill, you’ll wonder how you lived without it before,” Brundage says.

Sustainable Sourcing

Outdoor kitchens are an ideal place to incorporate environmentally friendly touches to a space with everything from recycled materials to all-electric grills to solar-powered lighting, experts say.

“You can have solar lighting in many forms, from stake lights to string lights to lighting along the edges of the kitchen’s patio covering,” says Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Stainless steel is an ideal finish not only if the homeowner wants a monochromatic look but because it is easy to keep clean, says Joe Raboine, vice president of Design at Oldcastle APG, a wholesale building materials manufacturer in Atlanta.

“Stainless steel is nonporous; therefore, it resists germs and bacteria better than other surfaces,” Raboine says. “It can be simply wiped clean with a disinfectant cleaner after use.”

Environmentally minded cooks are installing electric grills or induction cooktops in their outdoor kitchens, says Mike Williams, vice president of sales and marketing at electric grill manufacturer Kenyon in Clinton, Connecticut.

Williams says these grills are weather resistant, rustproof and do not release any fumes into the air, making them better for the environment than standard gas or propane grills.

“Electric grills are smokeless and flameless, making them ideal for outdoor kitchens as you don’t have to worry about excessive smoke or an open flame,” Williams says. “Induction cooktops are also flameless, don’t require the use of gas or propane and are more energy efficient since heat isn’t lost in the transfer since the cookware only heats.”

