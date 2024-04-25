Brunswick: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $68 million. The…

The Mettawa, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The boat and sporting goods company posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, Brunswick expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.85 to $2.05.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $8 per share.

Brunswick shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly in the last 12 months.

