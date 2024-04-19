Bright Scholar: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FOSHAN, China (AP) — FOSHAN, China (AP) — Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. (BEDU) on Friday reported net income of…

FOSHAN, China (AP) — FOSHAN, China (AP) — Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. (BEDU) on Friday reported net income of $411,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Foshan, China-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 4 cents per share.

The provider of international education to Chinese students posted revenue of $72.4 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.88. A year ago, they were trading at $2.37.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEDU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEDU

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.