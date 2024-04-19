BCB Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $5.9…

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $5.9 million.

The Bayonne, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 32 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $51.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.3 million, also falling short of Street forecasts.

BCB Bancorp shares have decreased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $9.97, a drop of slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

