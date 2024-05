WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Garland plans to endorse DEA proposal to reclassify marijuana as less dangerous drug, AP source…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Garland plans to endorse DEA proposal to reclassify marijuana as less dangerous drug, AP source says.

