Atlantic Diet: What to Eat, Health Benefits and Recipes

The Mediterranean diet has been extensively studied and is consistently rated as the best overall diet. It’s been linked to lower rates of cardiovascular disease and a reduced risk of Type 2 diabetes and certain cancers. However, attention is now turning to a different body of water near the Mediterranean Sea: the Atlantic ocean. Say hello to the Atlantic diet, a style of eating that reflects the traditional diets of people in northwest Spain and northern Portugal that surround the Atlantic, known as Galicia.

The Atlantic diet, also known as the Southern European Atlantic diet or SEAD, is quickly gaining on its more famous Mediterranean cousin with growing evidence documenting impressive health benefits. In particular, a 2024 analysis based on the Galicia Atlantic Diet Trial, or GALIAT, found that the Atlantic diet reduced the risk of metabolic syndrome, which is a group of conditions that together heighten the risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke and other serious health problems.

What Is the Atlantic Diet?

The Atlantic style of eating emphasizes local, fresh, seasonal ingredients and shares similar aspects of the Mediterranean diet, although there are major differences between the two diets.

Spain is part of the Mediterranean, but the south Atlantic coast or Galicia region of Spain has distinct culinary traditions, says Mar Calvo-Malvar, an attending specialist in laboratory medicine at the University Clinical Hospital of Santiago de Compostela in Spain and principal investigator of the GALIAT study. “While recent media portrayals have referred to the Atlantic diet as a mere variation of the Mediterranean diet, these two dietary patterns exhibit notable differences while sharing health benefits,” she says.

Atlantic diet vs. Mediterranean diet

Due to the location and climate, different vegetables are eaten. The Atlantic diet incorporates more vegetables from the brassica family, which includes cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, kale, turnips and turnip greens.

“Brassica vegetables are a distinguishing feature of the Atlantic diet,” says Calvo-Malvar. “These vegetables are rich in glucosinolates that have recognized disease-preventive benefits.”

Potatoes, which are not typically found in the Mediterranean diet, are also more dominant in the Atlantic diet.

While both diets are abundant in plant-based foods including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and pulses (beans, peas, lentils and chickpeas), the Atlantic diet allows for more red meat, bread and dairy products, specifically milk and cheese.

Similar to the Mediterranean diet, olive oil is preferred for cooking and seasoning over butter and margarine.

The Mediterranean diet may favor pasta, yet rice is typically the grain of choice in the Atlantic diet, along with whole-grain bread. In fact, 6 to 8 servings of grains are recommended daily, making grains the most dominant part of the Atlantic diet.

Atlantic vs. Mediterranean diet food preparation

It’s not just the foods that make the Atlantic diet distinct from its European counterpart, it’s how the foods are prepared.

The Atlantic diet tends to use culinary techniques, especially stewing, that are highly palatable and preserve the original taste and nutritional composition of foods, says Calvo-Malvar.

Vegetable soup, which typically includes legumes and a range of vegetables like greens, tomatoes and potatoes, is a traditional dish that is frequently eaten in Spain and Portugal. Fisherman’s stew with freshly caught fish in a tomato-rich broth and soft potatoes is another staple.

Similar to the Mediterranean diet, the Atlantic diet celebrates the pleasurable aspects of food and encourages home cooking, eating meals together and considering mealtime as a social act.

How to Follow the Atlantic Diet

The Atlantic diet encourages local, minimally processed foods and features:

— High consumption of fish and seafood (particularly cod, mussels and octopus), seasonal fruits and vegetables, breads and cereals, whole nuts (preferably chestnuts, walnuts, almonds and hazelnuts), pulses (beans, peas, lentils and chickpeas) and olive oil.

— Moderate consumption of wine, milk, cheese, eggs, lean beef and pork.

— Lower consumption of fatty meats, sweets, sugary drinks, butter and margarine.

If desserts are eaten, they’re likely to be made with grains, dried fruits, nuts and honey. The Atlantic diet also recommends water as the main beverage and daily physical activity is encouraged.

What to Eat on the Atlantic Diet

Here’s a breakdown of how often you should eat certain foods:

Food Servings/Frequency Bread, cereals, whole grains, rice, pasta and potatoes 6-8/day Olive oil 3-4/day Fruit ? 3/day Vegetables ? 2/day Dairy products 3-4/day Whole nuts 4-6/week Fish and shellfish 3-4/week Eggs 3-4/week Lean meat 3-4/week Pulses 2-3/week Fatty meat, cured sausage, margarine and butter Sparingly/monthly Sweets, pastries, cakes and ice cream Sparingly/monthly

Health Benefits of the Atlantic Diet

The origins of the Atlantic diet can be traced back to the Celtic people inhabiting the European Atlantic Arc, says Calvo-Malvar. This covered areas such as northern Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, southern England and the French region of Brittany.

“While the Atlantic diet has persevered in northern Spain and Portugal, other regions have adopted different dietary patterns over time,” she says.

Researchers have been documenting the health benefits of the Atlantic diet for many years, including studies showing that adherence to this traditional style of eating is linked to:

— Lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

— Reduced cancer-related mortality.

— Lessened risk of obesity.

The 2024 analysis of the GALIAT study found that the Atlantic diet reduced the risk of metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome is group of conditions including high blood pressure, blood sugar, waist circumference and cholesterol levels that together heighten the risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke and other serious health problems.

Participants who followed the traditional Atlantic diet, assisted by nutrition education, cooking classes and recipes, were about 42% less likely to exhibit an additional component of metabolic syndrome compared to those in the control group.

“Our intervention was grounded in a diet that aligns with the cultural and gastronomic heritage of the area, featuring local and economically accessible foods, and emphasizing the pleasure and enjoyment of foods characteristic of the Atlantic diet,” says Calvo-Malvar.

Since Spain and Portugal have lower mortality rates from cardiovascular disease and higher life expectancy than other European countries, researchers have also explored whether the Atlantic diet could benefit people living elsewhere in Europe. A recent study found that adherence to the Atlantic diet or SEAD was associated with lower all-cause, cardiovascular and cancer mortality in Spain, Czechia and Poland.

Atlantic Diet Recipes

Fava beans and greens

Beans and greens are staples in the Atlantic diet, especially in soup. Try this version with fava beans from Sharon Palmer, the Plant-Powered Dietitian and one of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Diets Panelists. Or swap in any white bean that you prefer.

Makes 6 servings (about 1 cup each).

Ingredients:

— 8 ounces dried fava beans (or cannellini, flageolet or white beans).

— 4 cups broth.

— 1 cup water.

— 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided.

— 1 medium onion, diced.

— 4 cloves garlic, minced.

— ½ teaspoon red chili flakes.

— 1 tablespoon oregano, dried.

— ½ teaspoon salt (optional).

— ¼ teaspoon black pepper.

— 1 large bunch fresh turnip greens or other greens (dandelion, chicory or mustard greens), chopped.

Instructions:

1. Place beans in a large pot or Dutch oven, cover with water and soak overnight (about 8 hours).

2. Drain beans, return to pot, add broth, water, 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, onion, garlic, red chili flakes, oregano, salt (optional), and black pepper, cover, and simmer over medium heat for about 1 ½ hours, stirring frequently, until beans are very soft and tender. May need to add additional water if necessary to make a thick, stew-like texture (should not be too runny).

3. Remove from heat and immediately use a potato masher to mash the beans while they are hot in the pot, creating a thick mixture (about the texture of mashed potatoes). Add more hot water if mixture is too dry and thick.

4. Add chopped greens on top of the beans, cover, and let simmer for 5 minutes. Do not stir, let greens wilt. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil.

5. Serve immediately.

Roasted cauliflower steaks with pistachio pesto

Cauliflower and other brassica vegetables are staples in the Atlantic diet. Try these easy cauliflower steaks created by registered dietitian Liz Weiss of Liz’s Healthy Table.

Cauliflower steak ingredients:

— 1 medium-size cauliflower, cut into three to four, 1-inch-thick whole slices (about 6 ounces per slice), plus remaining florets.

— 3 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil, divided.

— Kosher salt and black pepper.

— 1 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme.

Pistachio pesto ingredients:

— ½ cup extra virgin olive oil.

— ½ cup lightly packed fresh basil, plus more for garnish.

— ¼ cup lightly packed fresh tarragon.

— ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese.

— ¼ cup pistachio nuts, plus more (chopped pistachios) for garnish.

— 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard.

— 1 tablespoon honey.

— ½ clove peeled garlic.

— ? teaspoon kosher salt.

— ? teaspoon ground pepper.

Instructions:

1. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Place the cauliflower on the baking sheet, and brush the “steaks” and florets with 2 teaspoons of the oil. Sprinkle with a pinch of kosher salt and black pepper. Roast until lightly caramelized and almost cooked through, about 18 minutes.

2. Gently flip over each “steak” and floret and brush with 1 more teaspoon of the oil. Sprinkle with the thyme, a pinch of salt and pepper, and roast until well caramelized and the stems are cooked through, about 10 minutes.

3. While the cauliflower is roasting, prepare the pesto (you’ll have extra pesto for another recipe). Place the olive oil, basil, tarragon, Parmesan, pistachios, mustard, honey, garlic, salt, and pepper in the bowl of a small food processor or blender and process until smooth. Add additional salt and pepper to taste.

4. Arrange the cauliflower steaks on a large plate or platter. Drizzle with the pesto, and garnish with pistachios and fresh basil.

