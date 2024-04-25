Asbury Automotive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $147.1…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $147.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $7.21.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.78 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $4.2 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.27 billion.

Asbury Automotive shares have decreased 1.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABG

