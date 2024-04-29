Amkor Technology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $58.9 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $58.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 24 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The chip packaging and test services provider posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Amkor Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion.

Amkor Technology shares have fallen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $31.47, a climb of 43% in the last 12 months.

_____

