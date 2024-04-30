Amcor: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $187 million.

On a per-share basis, the Warmley Bristol, Britain-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period.

Amcor expects full-year earnings in the range of 69 cents to 71 cents per share.

Amcor shares have declined slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $8.94, a fall of 19% in the last 12 months.

