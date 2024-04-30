Allegheny Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $66.1 million. The…



The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The maker of steel and specialty metals posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

Allegheny Technologies shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen slightly more than 7%. The stock has climbed 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATI

