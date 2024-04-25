A.O. Smith: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $147.6 million. The Milwaukee-based…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $147.6 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The maker of water heaters and boilers posted revenue of $978.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $994.9 million.

A.O. Smith expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.97 billion to $4.05 billion.

A.O. Smith shares have climbed 5.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOS

