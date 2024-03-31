When to Expect Law School Decisions

For law school applicants who dutifully rush to submit their applications in the fall, mindful of the rolling admissions process,…

For law school applicants who dutifully rush to submit their applications in the fall, mindful of the rolling admissions process, it can be agonizing to wait many months for a decision. It is as if schools are asking candidates to “hurry up and wait.”

Frustratingly, this wait can vary based on indeterminable factors, like a law school’s selectivity or quirks in its process. For example, the recent overturning of race-conscious admissions has contributed to making the current admissions cycle the slowest on record, forcing schools to change their application essays and adapt their internal processes.

Traditionally, admissions offices would start reviewing applications around October and aim to make decisions within six weeks. But there is currently no reliable answer for how long it takes to hear back from law schools.

While most law schools issue the bulk of their decisions by early March, there is a clear trend toward law schools taking more time than in the past to complete their decisions. The most prestigious law schools, like Yale Law School in Connecticut and Stanford Law School in California, often make decisions as late as April.

The disappointing truth is that even if you put in the work to complete your fall application checklist and get your applications out soon after they open, the timing of decisions is out of your hands.

Receiving a Quick Decision

When law school admissions officers first review your file, they may feel that they have enough information to issue an acceptance, rejection or a spot on their waitlist. In this case, you may hear back within weeks.

If you apply early decision, you should receive an answer sooner. Some law schools incentivize applying early by promising early applications will be reviewed within a specific time frame. However, since schools may merely defer early applicants to the general admission pool rather than accept or reject them, even applying early is no guarantee of a quick answer.

Being Placed on Hold

Assuming you are applying to a wide range of law schools, many of your target schools may need more time to evaluate your candidacy. In this common case, your application may be deferred or put on hold until a later date.

Generally, admissions officers will want to wait until they have a clearer picture of their applicant pool. For example, imagine you are an applicant with a background in science and technology. Generally, law schools appreciate such candidates, but they may want to see how you stack up against other candidates with similar strengths before making a final decision.

Being put on hold is not a positive or negative sign. It just means the school doesn’t yet have enough information to make a decision about your candidacy.

Law schools may tell you if you are on hold and when to expect a decision, but they tend not to do so. If you can see from your application status checker that your application has been under review for a long time, it is likely on hold.

What if You’re Waitlisted?

Most decisions from a waitlist are made between late April and late June, after accepted applicants put down seat deposits and withdraw their outstanding applications.

However, you might not receive a yes or no until after the start of classes! If a student fails to show up, the school will want to quickly fill that seat.

So, if you are placed on a waitlist, settle in for the long haul and start working on your letter of continued interest.

Stay Calm While Awaiting a Decision

While a long wait may drive you up the wall, do not fire off rash emails to the admissions office to confirm your application or reiterate how much you really, really want to get in.

If you do not hear from a school you are interested in within a few months, consider sending a brief, courteous email with an update on any changes to your application since you submitted it. For example, a job change, a promotion or honor, or a new volunteer activity might provide an opportunity to show continued achievement in your career or on campus.

If this all makes it sound like you face a year of stress and anxiety ahead, remember that once you are in law school, it won’t matter when you received your decision. Memories of the application process will fade away, overtaken by new stresses like looming exams!

