Raised Patios, Rooftop Lounges and More: How Homeowners Are Transforming Small Yards In Big Ways

While most homeowners would love a spacious corner lot, the majority aren’t so lucky. Fortunately, limited space doesn’t have to mean limited use when it comes to your yard.

With a little creativity — and some clever use of space — today’s homeowners are transforming their small yards in some pretty big ways.

Do you have a backyard with limited square footage? Here are five ways to expand it and get more use from your yard.

Second-Floor Decks

Second-floor decks are “one of the most cost-effective” ways to transform a small outdoor area, according to Andrew Brown, a real estate advisor with Keller Williams Next Move Boston. With these, your deck expands off a room on your second floor — often a bedroom, den or game room — and then offers stairs down to the actual yard area.

“This option not only provides homeowners with a private outdoor retreat but also enhances the aesthetic appeal of the property,” Brown says. “It can incorporate ideas like built-in seating, retractable awnings for shade and vertical gardens that add a touch of greenery without occupying floor space.”

You can also create staggered, multilevel decks that stem from a second or third floor.

“This can give you separate areas for dining, lounging or a fire pit,” says Artem Kropovinsky, founder of interior design firm Arsight in New York.

The cost of building a second-story deck varies widely, but according to HomeAdvisor, the average sits around $4,800 to $6,000 for a 10-foot by 12-foot space, or about $40 to $50 per square foot.

Rooftop Lounges

For homeowners with flat roofs — typically those in more urban settings — expanding to the top of the house may be an option. These rooftop areas can include everything from putting greens, herb gardens and workout areas to entertaining elements like pizza ovens, fire pits and hot tubs.

“For homes equipped to support them, transforming rooftop areas into garden terraces or entertainment spaces offers a unique outdoor living experience,” Brown says. Just be sure to consider marketability and resale value when building yours out, he says. (So don’t include extra-niche features that only you will enjoy.)

Also check with city building codes, as well as your homeowner’s association if you have one, before moving to the roof, as there may be rules dictating how your roof can be utilized.

Vertical Gardens

If you’re itching for a lush garden but don’t have the space, think upward — not outward, experts say. Just choose a fence or exterior wall of your home, and build a garden vertically instead.

“Use the space up from above and not from the ground,” Kropovinsky says. “Vertical gardening can make a little backyard into a verdant, space-effective sanctuary.”

As for how these work, it depends on your setup. You may be able to attach plants in individual baskets or planters to the wall directly, or you could install a trellis, wire or shelving system to support your foliage. Stacking upturned concrete blocks or bricks — and housing small plants and succulents within them — is also an option.

“When it comes to plants, the options are nearly endless,” says Joe Raboine, vice president of design at landscaping solutions company Belgard. “You can use green vining plants, edible plants or other colorful blooms.”

Smarter Seating

Everyone wants a place to kick back and relax in the great outdoors, but if you’re short on square footage, traditional patio furniture can be challenging — often taking up much more space than it’s worth.

One alternative here is to add a bench (or several.) You can even have benches installed on a wall or fence and fold out, allowing you to save even more space.

“Bench seating is a great way to create more usable space in a small backyard,” says Jared Blumberg, a real estate agent with Compass Werner Blumberg in New York. “A bench can generally accommodate more people and take up less space than a traditional outdoor chair.”

You can also opt for multipurpose items that function as seats and serve other purposes. Modular ottomans or stools with built-in storage are one option, for example.

An Extension of Your Home

Last but not least, you can just skip the idea of having a traditional “yard” and have your outdoor space serve more of an extension of your home — like an extra room, almost. You can dedicate it to entertaining, dining or even playing a sport, experts say.

“At some point, a backyard becomes too small to really function as a proper yard,” says Rafi Friedman, chief executive officer at Coastal Luxury Interiors in Florida. “In these cases, you can often get the most value out of these spaces if you completely finish them into something else.”

This might mean turning your yard into a full-size swimming pool or pickleball court, or paving the lawn and adding a large table and chairs for al fresco dining.

And if you’re looking to become the new go-to spot among your neighbors, Friedman says, “Outdoor kitchens, bars and fire pits can be great ways to turn your small yard into a low-maintenance social gathering space.”

