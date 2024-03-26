How Long Can You Live Outside the U.S. Without Losing Social Security?

The United States attracts people from across the world seeking to live out the American dream. In some cases, it…

The United States attracts people from across the world seeking to live out the American dream. In some cases, it is Americans who are leaving for other parts of the globe to enjoy a different pace of life.

For retirees, the appeal may be a lower cost of living, new adventures and less expensive health care. However, some may be hesitant to leave, worried they will lose their Social Security benefits. Fortunately, the good news is that U.S. citizens can, with few exceptions, continue to receive benefits regardless of where they live.

In fact, the Social Security Administration pays out about $6.1 billion in benefits annually to 760,000 beneficiaries outside the United States, according to 2022 data from the U.S. Department of State.

“If people are planning to do this, they need to do some homework beforehand,” said Tim McGrath, managing partner of Chicago-based Riverpoint Wealth Management, in an email.

Before you book a one-way ticket to your favorite retirement destination, be sure you understand government rules for Social Security payments to expats.

Social Security for U.S. Citizens Living Abroad

For U.S. citizens, the question of whether they can receive Social Security while living overseas has an easy answer.

“Definitely. They can receive benefits abroad. That’s not a problem,” said Matthew Allen, co-founder and CEO of Social Security Advisors, a firm that helps clients maximize Social Security benefits, in an email.

There is no time limit on how long a person can live outside the country and receive benefits. They will continue indefinitely while proof of life documents are signed and returned. Known formally as the report to the United States Social Security Administration, Form SSA-7162 is two pages long and asks about changes to a person’s residency and marital status, among other things. Depending on a person’s age and country of residence, the forms may be mailed annually or biannually.

However, living abroad doesn’t absolve a retiree from the responsibility of filing a U.S. tax return annually. Just as with U.S.-based retirees, a portion of a person’s Social Security benefits may be taxable if their annual combined income exceeds certain thresholds.

And if a person has a foreign pension, their Social Security benefits may be reduced due to the windfall elimination provision. Retirees can use the Social Security Administration’s Windfall Elimination Screening Tool for Foreign Pensions to see if this applies to their situation.

Countries Where Social Security Cannot Be Received

U.S. citizens can move practically anywhere in the world and receive Social Security payments, but there are some exceptions. Currently, payments cannot be received by those living in the following countries:

— Azerbaijan.

— Belarus.

— Cuba.

— Kazakhstan.

— Kyrgyzstan.

— North Korea.

— Tajikistan.

— Turkmenistan.

— Uzbekistan.

“It doesn’t mean you’re not going to get that money,” McGrath said. “You’re not going to get it in that country.”

Once you move somewhere where payments can be made, you will receive the money that was withheld while you were residing in these countries. The exception is for foreign citizens living in Cuba and North Korea. They will not receive any payments for the time they were in these countries.

Also, with the exception of Cuba and North Korea, which are subject to Treasury Department sanctions, the Social Security Administration could make payments to individuals living in the other countries listed above if they meet and agree to restricted payment conditions.

Social Security Rules for Non-U.S. Citizens

While Social Security is a U.S. program, foreign citizens can qualify for Social Security benefits if they have a work history in the United States. While retirees normally need 40 Social Security credits — often earned with a 10-year work history — to qualify for benefits, workers may qualify with fewer credits if they also have a work history in a country that has a totalization agreement with the U.S.

“The first thing they ought to do is look at the country list,” said Steven Conners, founder and president of Conners Wealth Management in Scottsdale, Arizona, in an email.

Countries with totalization agreements with the U.S. are largely located in Europe, but also include Japan, South Korea, Canada and Australia as well as the South American countries of Brazil, Chile and Uruguay. These agreements are intended to eliminate dual taxation by two social security systems and also allow workers to use their employment history from both countries to qualify for benefits.

Citizens of countries without a totalization agreement may still receive Social Security benefits if they have worked long enough in the U.S. to qualify. Depending on their citizenship and where they live, they may be able to receive payments without interruption indefinitely. Others may only be eligible for six months of payments when living abroad.

“After you receive your Social Security benefits outside the U.S. for six months, you have to travel back and stay here for 30 days,” Conners said. Then, a beneficiary can return to another country and continue receiving benefits for six months before returning to the U.S.

The Social Security Administration has a Payments Abroad Screening Tool to help beneficiaries determine if and how they can receive benefits outside the country.

Social Security Tips for Expats

The Social Security Administration offers online accounts for workers and retirees, which are the most convenient way to apply for benefits. However, you’ll need a U.S. address to sign up for one.

“I always tell clients early on that they should establish an account with Social Security,” McGrath said.

If you fail to create a Social Security account prior to moving out of the country, you won’t be able to apply for benefits online and will need to visit the Federal Benefits Unit at a U.S. embassy instead.

While Social Security payments can often be deposited into foreign bank accounts, this method might not yield the best exchange rate.

“What I typically suggest to my international clients is to create and keep a U.S. account,” Allen said. That way, money can be transferred as needed and when currency exchange rates are most favorable.

Couples should also know that a foreign spouse can receive spousal benefits even if they do not have a U.S. work record. That is commonly overlooked by many people, according to Allen.

Social Security can be a difficult program to navigate and receiving payments while overseas adds a layer of complexity. Employees of the Social Security Administration can’t legally provide advice, Allen noted, so retirees should confer with a Social Security expert who has experience with overseas benefits to ensure they understand the rules and are maximizing their payments.

