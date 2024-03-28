Big Rock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BRBMF) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BRBMF) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents.

The craft beer maker posted revenue of $6.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $2.2 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $32.4 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.04. A year ago, they were trading at $1.53.

