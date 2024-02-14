Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 70, Galax 42
Benedictine 68, Trinity Episcopal 61
Brooke Point 64, Stafford 52
Chilhowie 66, Rural Retreat 33
Christchurch 62, Fredericksburg Christian 47
Clarke County 79, Luray 56
Colonial Forge 38, North Stafford 35
Cosby 75, Huguenot 62
Floyd County 49, Radford 41
Freedom – Woodbridge 66, Forest Park 64
George Marshall 51, McLean 47
George Wythe 65, Grayson County 51
Greenbrier Christian 55, Broadwater Academy 48
Harrisonburg 66, Riverbend 58
Hayfield 77, Mount Vernon 30
Honaker 59, Patrick Henry 43
James Madison 61, Chantilly 52
James Monroe 72, Eastern View 63
Lancaster 75, Northumberland 55
Madison County 61, Rappahannock County 45
Manchester 72, Clover Hill 57
Midlothian 65, Powhatan 62
Miller School 77, Blue Ridge School 64
Monacan 69, Richmond HSA 30
Narrows 79, Eastern Montgomery 60
Norfolk Christian School 53, Walsingham Academy 46
Norfolk Collegiate 78, Hampton Roads 35
Northside 78, William Fleming 64
Potomac 68, Woodbridge 51
Potomac Falls 68, Briar Woods 48
Riverside 83, Stone Bridge 74
South Lakes 70, Westfield 30
Union 63, Abingdon 48
Wakefield 69, Yorktown 59
