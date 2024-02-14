Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Auburn 70, Galax 42 Benedictine 68, Trinity Episcopal 61 Brooke Point 64, Stafford 52 Chilhowie 66, Rural…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 70, Galax 42

Benedictine 68, Trinity Episcopal 61

Brooke Point 64, Stafford 52

Chilhowie 66, Rural Retreat 33

Christchurch 62, Fredericksburg Christian 47

Clarke County 79, Luray 56

Colonial Forge 38, North Stafford 35

Cosby 75, Huguenot 62

Floyd County 49, Radford 41

Freedom – Woodbridge 66, Forest Park 64

George Marshall 51, McLean 47

George Wythe 65, Grayson County 51

Greenbrier Christian 55, Broadwater Academy 48

Harrisonburg 66, Riverbend 58

Hayfield 77, Mount Vernon 30

Honaker 59, Patrick Henry 43

James Madison 61, Chantilly 52

James Monroe 72, Eastern View 63

Lancaster 75, Northumberland 55

Madison County 61, Rappahannock County 45

Manchester 72, Clover Hill 57

Midlothian 65, Powhatan 62

Miller School 77, Blue Ridge School 64

Monacan 69, Richmond HSA 30

Narrows 79, Eastern Montgomery 60

Norfolk Christian School 53, Walsingham Academy 46

Norfolk Collegiate 78, Hampton Roads 35

Northside 78, William Fleming 64

Potomac 68, Woodbridge 51

Potomac Falls 68, Briar Woods 48

Riverside 83, Stone Bridge 74

South Lakes 70, Westfield 30

Union 63, Abingdon 48

Wakefield 69, Yorktown 59

