Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 63, John Battle 40
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 48, Paul VI Catholic High School 45
Atlantic Shores Christian 29, Gateway Christian 26
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 56, Amelia Academy 36
Brookville 45, Heritage (Lynchburg) 36
Bullis, Md. 76, Potomac School 62
Carlisle 78, Roanoke Catholic 47
Catholic 91, Walsingham Academy 15
Central VA Home School 48, Collegiate-Richmond 35
Chancellor 83, King George 36
Charles City County High School 42, Mathews 33
Chatham 59, Altavista 20
Colonial Heights 53, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 51
Deep Creek 62, Lakeland 9
Deep Run 64, Hopewell 50
Douglas Freeman 64, TJHS 11
E.C. Glass 42, Rustburg 36
Episcopal 66, Holton Arms, Md. 55
Essex 40, Colonial Beach 35
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 47, Dominion Christian 38
Floyd County 61, Radford 39
Fort Chiswell 59, Galax 48
Frank Cox 40, First Colonial 28
Fuqua School 28, Tidewater Academy 27
George Wythe 41, Bland County 23
Grafton 65, Smithfield 21
Graham 67, Tazewell 20
Hampton 76, Bethel 40
Hampton Christian 50, StoneBridge School 41
Hampton Roads 55, Cape Henry Collegiate 51
Hanover 67, Armstrong 20
Henrico 65, Patrick Henry 15
Heritage 50, Kecoughtan 31
Hermitage 51, Mills Godwin 44
Hickory 40, Indian River 28
Holy Cross, Md. 62, St. John Paul the Great 56
James Monroe 80, Culpeper 75
James River 56, Lloyd Bird 54
Jamestown 86, York 9
John Marshall 74, J.R. Tucker 33
Kenston Forest 40, Southampton Academy 26
King William 48, K&Q Central 12
King’s Fork High School 59, Western Branch 29
Lafayette 78, New Kent 36
Liberty Christian 78, Jefferson Forest 42
Liberty-Bedford 61, Amherst County 42
Loudoun Valley 47, Heritage 35
Manchester 90, Clover Hill 24
Menchville 83, Denbigh 1
Midlothian 45, Powhatan 31
Monacan 64, George Wythe 15
Monacan 64, Richmond HSA 15
Monticello 47, Fluvanna 39
Nansemond River 75, Grassfield 35
Norfolk Christian School 78, Peninsula Catholic 10
Oscar Smith 70, Great Bridge 29
Poquoson 54, Tabb 49
Rappahannock 39, Westmoreland County 34
Richlands 45, Lebanon 36
Seton School 66, Christ Chapel Academy 41
South County 48, West Springfield 37
St. Annes-Belfield 67, The Covenant School 44
St. Margaret’s 50, St. Catherine’s 40
St. Michael 58, Grove Avenue Baptist 22
Steward School 83, Norfolk Academy 42
TPLS Christian 66, Cosby 48
Tandem Friends School 35, King Abdullah 18
Tuscarora 43, Rock Ridge 23
Wakefield School 34, Foxcroft 19
Warhill 43, Bruton 42
William Campbell 52, Gretna 35
Woodgrove 100, John Champe 41
Woodside 59, Gloucester 19
