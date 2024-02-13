Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 63, John Battle 40 Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 48, Paul VI Catholic High School 45 Atlantic Shores…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 63, John Battle 40

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 48, Paul VI Catholic High School 45

Atlantic Shores Christian 29, Gateway Christian 26

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 56, Amelia Academy 36

Brookville 45, Heritage (Lynchburg) 36

Bullis, Md. 76, Potomac School 62

Carlisle 78, Roanoke Catholic 47

Catholic 91, Walsingham Academy 15

Central VA Home School 48, Collegiate-Richmond 35

Chancellor 83, King George 36

Charles City County High School 42, Mathews 33

Chatham 59, Altavista 20

Colonial Heights 53, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 51

Deep Creek 62, Lakeland 9

Deep Run 64, Hopewell 50

Douglas Freeman 64, TJHS 11

E.C. Glass 42, Rustburg 36

Episcopal 66, Holton Arms, Md. 55

Essex 40, Colonial Beach 35

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 47, Dominion Christian 38

Floyd County 61, Radford 39

Fort Chiswell 59, Galax 48

Frank Cox 40, First Colonial 28

Fuqua School 28, Tidewater Academy 27

George Wythe 41, Bland County 23

Grafton 65, Smithfield 21

Graham 67, Tazewell 20

Hampton 76, Bethel 40

Hampton Christian 50, StoneBridge School 41

Hampton Roads 55, Cape Henry Collegiate 51

Hanover 67, Armstrong 20

Henrico 65, Patrick Henry 15

Heritage 50, Kecoughtan 31

Hermitage 51, Mills Godwin 44

Hickory 40, Indian River 28

Holy Cross, Md. 62, St. John Paul the Great 56

James Monroe 80, Culpeper 75

James River 56, Lloyd Bird 54

Jamestown 86, York 9

John Marshall 74, J.R. Tucker 33

Kenston Forest 40, Southampton Academy 26

King William 48, K&Q Central 12

King’s Fork High School 59, Western Branch 29

Lafayette 78, New Kent 36

Liberty Christian 78, Jefferson Forest 42

Liberty-Bedford 61, Amherst County 42

Loudoun Valley 47, Heritage 35

Manchester 90, Clover Hill 24

Menchville 83, Denbigh 1

Midlothian 45, Powhatan 31

Monacan 64, George Wythe 15

Monacan 64, Richmond HSA 15

Monticello 47, Fluvanna 39

Nansemond River 75, Grassfield 35

Norfolk Christian School 78, Peninsula Catholic 10

Oscar Smith 70, Great Bridge 29

Poquoson 54, Tabb 49

Rappahannock 39, Westmoreland County 34

Richlands 45, Lebanon 36

Seton School 66, Christ Chapel Academy 41

South County 48, West Springfield 37

St. Annes-Belfield 67, The Covenant School 44

St. Margaret’s 50, St. Catherine’s 40

St. Michael 58, Grove Avenue Baptist 22

Steward School 83, Norfolk Academy 42

TPLS Christian 66, Cosby 48

Tandem Friends School 35, King Abdullah 18

Tuscarora 43, Rock Ridge 23

Wakefield School 34, Foxcroft 19

Warhill 43, Bruton 42

William Campbell 52, Gretna 35

Woodgrove 100, John Champe 41

Woodside 59, Gloucester 19

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.