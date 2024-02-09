BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 67, Orange County 48
Cave Spring 60, Blacksburg 57
Central – Wise 54, Ridgeview 44
Chancellor 67, Culpeper 33
Chantilly 69, Westfield 63
Christian Heritage Academy 55, King’s Christian 40
Courtland 58, Spotsylvania 27
Dan River 48, William Campbell 42
Eastern View 80, Caroline 75
Fauquier 56, Liberty-Bealeton 39
Franklin 59, Brunswick 54
GW-Danville 55, Magna Vista 46
Galax 42, Fort Chiswell 38
George Wythe 77, Giles 27
Grafton 74, Jamestown 50
Graham 57, Tazewell 44
Grayson County 55, Bland County 47
Green Run 83, Tallwood 56
Greenbrier Christian 59, Broadwater Academy 46
Hampton 86, Gloucester 38
Hermitage 60, J.R. Tucker 38
Hopewell 56, Thomas Dale 33
I. C. Norcom High School 60, Manor High School 34
James Monroe 91, King George 74
Jefferson Forest 73, Amherst County 63
Kempsville 66, Frank Cox 51
Lake Taylor 60, Norview 39
Lancaster 69, Colonial Beach 34
Landstown 70, First Colonial 42
Madison County 4, Rappahannock County 0
Manchester 91, Richmond HSA 52
Massaponax 63, Colonial Forge 49
Maury 57, Booker T. Washington 45
Mills Godwin 61, Douglas Freeman 45
Monacan 80, Midlothian 70
Narrows 83, Highland-Monterey 60
New Kent 84, Poquoson 48
Paul VI Catholic High School 86, Good Counsel, Md. 61
Radford 51, Roanoke Catholic 50
Rustburg 82, Liberty-Bedford 49
Salem 62, Kellam 53
Sherando 57, Millbrook 56
St. Andrew’s, Md. 69, Flint Hill 61
Strasburg 43, Woodstock Central 37
Union 74, Lee High 47
Varina 86, Highland Springs 65
Williamsburg Christian Academy 70, Summit Christian Academy 38
York 61, Smithfield 60
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
