Evolent Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $556.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $541.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $113 million, or $1.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.96 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Evolent Health said it expects revenue in the range of $595 million to $610 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.

