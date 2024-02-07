Bunge Global: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bunge Global SA (BG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $616…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bunge Global SA (BG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $616 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $4.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.70 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.79 per share.

The agribusiness and food company posted revenue of $14.94 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.24 billion, or $14.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $59.54 billion.

Bunge Global shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

