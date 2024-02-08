8 Business Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read

While entrepreneurs are known for forging new paths, you don’t have to start from square one. By reading business books,…

While entrepreneurs are known for forging new paths, you don’t have to start from square one.

By reading business books, you can learn from seasoned experts who have already overcome many of the challenges you’re likely going to face. But where should you start? Here are eight business books that come highly recommended by fellow entrepreneurs and the general public.

1. “The Lean Startup: How Today’s Entrepreneurs Use Continuous Innovation to Create Radically Successful Businesses,” by Eric Ries

Publish date: September 2011 Amazon ratings: 4.5 stars after 16,333 ratings Goodreads ratings: 4.1 stars after 323,212 ratings

This New York Times bestseller shares how entrepreneurs can use continuous innovation to create radically successful businesses.

“It’s like a roadmap for launching your business efficiently, focusing on starting small, learning from feedback and then scaling up wisely,” Gene Caballero, the co-founder of GreenPal, a company that connects people with lawn care pros, said in an email.

“This book really changes the game for anyone trying to make the most out of their resources and is an absolute game changer for startup enthusiasts,” Caballero said.

[Read: Best Small Business Apps]

2. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” by James Clear

Publish date: October 2018 Amazon ratings: 4.8 stars after 123,492 ratings Goodreads ratings: 4.4 stars after 825,479 ratings

Another New York Times bestseller, this book provides a proven framework for building good habits and breaking bad ones.

“It can sometimes feel like there are too many options or things are hard to prioritize,” Rebecca Cafiero, a serial entrepreneur, chief executive officer at The Pitch Club, TEDx speaker and podcast host, said in an email.

“‘Atomic Habits’ teaches the reader how to approach, tackle and even enjoy the habits and tasks we set for ourselves and our ambitions,” Cafiero says.

The big takeaway? Tiny changes can lead to remarkable results.

3. “The Hard Thing About Hard Things: Building a Business When There Are No Easy Answers,” by Ben Horowitz

Publish date: March 2014 Amazon ratings: 4.6 stars after 13,905 ratings Goodreads ratings: 4.2 stars after 92,558 ratings

Ben Horowitz’s book offers advice on building and running a startup when there are no easy answers.

“Unlike many resources that glamorize entrepreneurship, Horowitz confronts the brutal challenges head-on, sharing wisdom gleaned from his own trials and tribulations,” Paul Pluschkell, the chief executive officer and founder of StartupOS, said in an email.

“His candid storytelling, infused with humor and straight talk, not only parallels my own experiences in the startup world but also provides practical advice for navigating the not-so-glorified journey of entrepreneurship,” Pluschkell said.

[7 Best Crowdfunding Platforms]

4. “Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike,” by Phil Knight

Publish date: April 2016 Amazon ratings: 4.7 stars after 58,701 ratings Goodreads ratings: 4.5 stars after 291,100 ratings

“Shoe Dog,” is a New York Times bestseller memoir written by the creator of Nike, Phil Knight. It shines a light on Nike’s early days as a startup and its evolution into one of the world’s most iconic brands.

“Shoe Dog is a refreshingly authentic and heartfelt memoir from Phil Knight. The book is about him and his team’s turbulent and messy journey with Nike from inception 60 years ago as a wiry fragile underdog to where it is today,” Tony Pan, CEO of Modern Hydrogen, said in an email.

“Despite all of Nike’s near-death experiences, the book is really funny in a gallows humor fashion,” Pan says.

5. “Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are So You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be,” by Rachel Hollis

Publish date: February 2018 Amazon ratings: 4.5 stars after 41,195 ratings Goodreads ratings: 3.6 stars after 255,374 ratings

This is another New York Times bestseller that helps readers become who they’re meant to be by exposing lies they may be telling themselves.

“The book taught me not to rely on others for happiness or to help me achieve my dreams. Instead, it inspired me to take responsibility for my happiness and success and to define my ‘why,’ which makes me unstoppable,” Lauren Von, CEO and founder of Quintessa Marketing, said in an email.

[READ: Best Personal Finance Books.]

6. “Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear,” by Elizabeth Gilbert

Publish date: September 2016 Amazon ratings: 4.5 stars after 22,029 ratings Goodreads ratings: 4.0 stars after 209,124 ratings

“Big Magic” by Elizabeth Gilbert is still another New York Times bestseller that provides a guide for creative living beyond fear.

“This book is for the visionary with the big ideas. Looking at business from a somewhat spiritual and definitely creative lens, Elizabeth Gilbert offers insight on not just the power of ideas, but why it’s our responsibility to bring them to life,” Cafiero said.

7. “How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie

Publish date: October 1936 Amazon ratings: 4.4 stars after 3,939 ratings Goodreads ratings: 4.2 stars after 962,956 ratings

“How to Win Friends and Influence People,” by Dale Carnegie — also referred to as the bible of all people skills books — was published in 1936 and is still going strong.

“This timeless classic offers unparalleled insights into human relations and leadership, essential for anyone looking to forge lasting relationships and build a resilient network,” Justin Goldsberry, CEO and founder of Goldsberry Management Group LLC, said in an email.

“Carnegie’s principles have not only guided me in nurturing meaningful connections but have also been pivotal in understanding the art of influence and persuasion in business,” Goldsberry said.

8. “Thinking, Fast and Slow” by Daniel Kahneman

Publish date: October 2011 Amazon ratings: 4.6 stars after 42,674 ratings Goodreads ratings: 4.2 stars after 490,323 ratings

“Thinking, Fast and Slow,” by world-famous psychologist Daniel Kahneman, is a New York Times bestseller that digs into the two systems that drive the way humans think.

“This insightful book delves into the delicate balance between intuition and analytical thinking in the decision-making process,” Ella Haman, chief technology officer at Kapitus, said in an email.

“Personally, this book has proven instrumental in helping me comprehend the nuanced strengths and limitations of both intuitive and analytical approaches. It offers valuable insights into the interplay between the two and advocates for a structured approach to decision-making,” Haman said.

More from U.S. News

These 3 People Turned Their Side Gigs Into $100K+ Incomes

Why You Should Frequent Small Businesses – And Pay With Cash

What Is Small Business Saturday?

8 Business Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/22/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.