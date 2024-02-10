10 Affordable Valentine’s Day Date Ideas

If you’re planning something for you and a date — or a partner — on Feb. 14, you may be…

1. Breakfast in Bed

Planning the date: Tim Johnson is based out of Ontario and is the CEO of Couply, a company that offers a free app designed to help couples improve their relationships. He’s a big fan of breakfast in bed on Valentine’s Day.

“On Valentine’s Day morning, wake up just a bit early and prepare your partner breakfast on a tray to surprise them. Make sure you include their favorite morning foods and drinks,” Johnson says.

Cost: The average cost of a dozen eggs is $2.50 and you can get a box of generic pancake mix at Walmart for a little less than $2.

2. Play a Board Game

Planning the date: For those who enjoy playing board games, you could have a cozy evening inside, playing throwbacks that you enjoyed as a kid.

Cost: Free, unless you have to purchase the board game, and the cost of groceries if you plan to serve food.

If Scrabble or Monopoly doesn’t grab you as a Valentine’s Day game, there are plenty of games designed for couples.

For instance, The Ultimate Date Night Game for Couples: Would You Rather,” involves asking each other questions designed to stimulate deep conversations. You can snag it on Amazon for just $17.99 (price accurate at the time of publication).

3. Flirt

Planning the date: This sounds like the cheesiest thing ever until Karina Daves starts explaining it. Daves is a relationship coach based out of New York City, and she says that you could make all of Valentine’s Day one long inexpensive date, just by flirting.

“Try simple flirting and a [Valentine’s Day] card,” Daves says. “Flirting can go a long way and make the day feel special.”

She says that although both partners may be working on Valentine’s Day — as noted, it falls on a Wednesday — but if you text flirty messages, if you flirt before or after work, you can still create a romantic mood.

“Bringing elements of fun and love into the day can be a simple way to celebrate,” she adds.

Cost: Flirting costs nothing. The Valentine’s Day card, maybe a few bucks.

4. Do Normal Stuff, but With More Care

Planning the date: Daves also suggests you “do something you would not normally do.”

For instance, she says, “If normally dinner is rushed before the kids’ sports practice, you can easily make dinner at home, but find ways to make it special. This can be the setting, the food you prepare, how you prepare it or the conversation that you have.”

In other words, she says you can make your normal life more romantic and pleasant with just a little effort.

Cost: Nothing.

5. Rent a Canoe and Watch the Sun Rise

Planning the date: For the right couple, this idea could be one for the books.

“Starting Valentine’s Day together sets the mood for the next 24 hours. Pack cozy blankets, warm beverages and your favorite snacks,” says Laura Doyle, a relationship coach in Corona del Mar, California.

“There’s something magical about watching the world wake up — from the birds singing to the trees covered in dew and sparkling in the sun. Create a romantic playlist or bring your guitar,” she adds.

If you like the idea, and if it isn’t practical because of weather, file it away as a date idea for the summer.

Cost: According to several canoe rental sites, you can pull off this date idea for well under $100.

6. At-Home Paint and Sip

Planning the date: You’ve probably seen — or been to — those paint and wine experiences. You learn to paint, you have some wine and everybody leaves feeling like a slightly tipsy Rembrandt. Paint and wine class prices sometimes range between $30 and $60 per person, so you could find a class for your date.

Or you could do it at home on the cheap, says Stephanie Mintz, a Los Angeles-based licensed marriage and family therapist and relationship consultant.

Spending money isn’t the important thing, Mintz says. “Focus on creating new moments and memories.”

The cost: Art supplies aren’t cheap, especially canvas, but if you look for sales and get a good but inexpensive bottle of wine, you could probably pull this off for about half the price of going to a class.

7. Volunteer

Planning the date: This won’t fly for every couple, but depending on where your mindset is this Valentine’s Day, you could inquire about volunteering at an animal shelter or serving meals at a soup kitchen. That may not sound romantic, but helping people feels good, and helping people as a couple will probably make you both feel great.

Cost: Nothing.

8. Go to the Library

Planning the date: It might sound like nothing special at first, but your library is full of things to do. There may be a lecture worth hearing or an exhibit on display worth seeing. But the main goal is spending time together and looking for books you can check out.

Cost: Free, as long as you take the library books back and don’t rack up late fees.

9. Visit an Art Gallery or Museum

Planning the date: Not all art galleries and museums cost a fortune. Some are free.

Check out the website Museums4All and type in your ZIP code to find museums free admission.

Cost: Possibly free if you stay away from the gift shop.

10. Take a Trip Down Memory Lane

Planning the date: Consider planning an an evening where you share your memories. You can both bring photos, scrapbooks and high school yearbooks, snuggle on the sofa and learn about each other’s past. If you have a long history together, you could visit your shared memories and look through scrapbooks of past vacations other good times.

Cost: Nothing.

Update 02/08/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.