Powell Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 30, 2024, 4:56 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $24.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.98 per share.

The energy equipment company posted revenue of $194 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POWL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POWL

