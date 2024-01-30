Powell Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $24.1 million in its fiscal…

HOUSTON (AP) — Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $24.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.98 per share.

The energy equipment company posted revenue of $194 million in the period.

