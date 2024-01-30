Live Radio
Lifevantage: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 30, 2024, 4:56 PM

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Lifevantage Corp. (LFVN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $656,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The dietary supplements and skin care products company posted revenue of $51.6 million in the period.

