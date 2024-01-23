FVCBankcorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based bank said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $16.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.8 million, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.8 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $41 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FVCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FVCB

