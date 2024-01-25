25 Best Jobs That Pay $100K or More

Bring in a six-figure salary with these jobs. A six-figure salary is a career milestone that many Americans strive to…

Bring in a six-figure salary with these jobs.

A six-figure salary is a career milestone that many Americans strive to achieve. Despite inflation, $100,000 per year is still a substantial salary that puts you well ahead of the median American household, which earned $74,580 in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau data.

If your career goal is to break the six-figure income mark, consider pursuing one of these 25 best jobs that pay $100,000 or more. While many require postgraduate education or additional certification, the lucrative earning potential could be worth the investment.

Note that all the jobs on this list are taken from the U.S. News 100 Best Jobs ranking. Data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

25. Pharmacist

Industry: Health care

Median salary: $132,750

Pharmacists are health care providers who specialize in the preparation and dispensing of medications. Contrary to popular belief, a four-year college degree isn’t required to apply to most pharmacy schools. However, a Pharm.D. degree typically takes at least four years to complete.

Learn more about pharmacists.

24. Computer Systems Analyst

Industry: Technology

Median salary: $102,240

Computer systems analysts, also known as systems architects, work with companies and independent clients to design and improve their computer procedures and processes. While many employers prefer job applicants with a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field like computer science, you could still get your foot in the door by taking online courses or joining a boot camp that can equip you with the skills you need.

Learn more about computer systems analysts.

23. Obstetrician and Gynecologist

Industry: Health care

Median salary: $239,200

An OB-GYN, short for obstetrician and gynecologist, specializes in pregnancy, childbirth and reproductive health. More specifically, obstetrics is the surgical field that deals with childbirth, and gynecology focuses on female reproductive health. While OB-GYN can be a highly stressful career, it’s also incredibly rewarding as you’re bringing life into the world and guiding women through their personal health journeys.

Learn more about obstetricians and gynecologists.

22. Anesthesiologist

Industry: Health care

Median salary: $239,200

Anesthesiologists are highly trained physicians responsible for administering anesthesia so patients don’t experience pain when undergoing surgery. While it may seem straightforward, anesthesiology is a profession of extremely high stakes. Even a tiny mistake when administering anesthesia can leave a patient paralyzed for life or result in death.

Learn more about anesthesiologists.

21. Construction Manager

Industry: Construction

Median salary: $101,480

Construction managers, also known as general contractors or construction project managers, coordinate and supervise construction projects from development to completion. Some of their duties include managing budgets, providing progress reports, collaborating with architects and engineers, selecting subcontractors, and ensuring projects comply with safety codes.

Learn more about construction managers.

20. Optometrist

Industry: Health care

Median salary: $125,590

Optometrists diagnose and treat eye diseases, disorders and vision problems. To become an optometrist, you must first earn a bachelor’s degree. Then you’ll need to pass the Optometry Admission Test, or OAT, to get into an optometry school and complete a four-year Doctor of Optometry program.

Learn more about optometrists.

19. Art Director

Industry: Creative and media

Median salary: $105,180

Art directors, also known as creative directors, are responsible for overseeing the visual aspects of a project, whether it’s an advertising campaign, commercial, magazine cover, product packaging, television show, film or website. They often work with a team of other creatives, such as video editors, graphic designers, fashion stylists, makeup artists and animators to bring a project to life and meet the client’s expectations.

Learn more about art directors.

18. Psychiatrist

Industry: Health care

Median salary: $226,880

Psychiatrists are highly trained physicians who diagnose and treat mental, behavioral and emotional disorders. Because psychiatrists often deal with complex cases of mental health issues, they must undergo many years of education and training to properly diagnose and treat patients. Most psychiatrists have completed four years of college and four years of medical school, followed by four years in a psychiatry residency program.

Learn more about psychiatrists.

17. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Industry: Health care

Median salary: $239,200

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons specialize in performing surgeries on the face, mouth and jaw. The most common procedures these surgeons perform include tooth extractions, corrective jaw surgery, cleft lip surgery and dental implants. The main difference between a dentist and an oral and maxillofacial surgeon is the amount of training required. After completing dental school, oral and maxillofacial surgeons will have to undergo an additional four to six years of residency.

Learn more about oral and maxillofacial surgeons.

16. Political Scientist

Industry: Social services

Median salary: $128,020

Political scientists study how politics work and how governmental systems operate by conducting public opinion surveys, analyzing election results, and developing and testing theories. They often work in offices of government departments, universities or nonprofit organizations.

Learn more about political scientists.

15. Nurse Anesthetist

Industry: Health care

Median salary: $203,090

Nurse anesthetists are advanced practice nurses who administer anesthesia before, during or after a medical procedure. The main difference between a nurse anesthetist and an anesthesiologist is the amount of education required. Nurse anesthetists are registered nurses specializing in anesthesiology with a master’s degree and at least a year of critical care experience. Anesthesiologists are physicians who have gone through medical school.

Learn more about nurse anesthetists.

14. Sales Manager

Industry: Sales and marketing

Median salary: $130,600

Sales managers are responsible for overseeing an organization’s sales team. They recruit and train new members, set sales goals, analyze sales data and collaborate with other departments within the organization to achieve revenue targets. While a bachelor’s degree is not required, most sales managers have a four-year college education, often in business or a related field.

Learn more about sales managers.

13. Industrial Psychologist

Industry: Science

Median salary: $139,280

Industrial psychologists apply the principles of psychology and psychological research methods to improve the overall work environment. They could work in academia, talent management, recruiting or government. To enter the field, you must have a master’s degree in industrial/organizational psychology, also known as I/O.

Learn more about industrial psychologists.

12. Veterinarian

Industry: Health care

Median salary: $103,260

Veterinarians are medical professionals who diagnose, treat and care for animals. They typically have a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, or DVM, degree and have received their license by passing the North American Veterinary Licensing Examination. If you like working with animals and want to earn a lucrative income, veterinary medicine can be a career path worth exploring.

Learn more about veterinarians.

11. Lawyer

Industry: Social services

Median salary: $135,740

Lawyers are licensed professionals who advise clients on legal matters. To become a lawyer in the United States, you must finish three to four years of law school after completing your bachelor’s degree. You must also pass an exam — either the LSAT or the GRE — to be admitted to a law school. Following graduation, aspiring attorneys must pass a multiday bar exam for the state where they want to practice.

Learn more about lawyers.

10. Marketing Manager

Industry: Sales and marketing

Median salary: $140,040

A marketing manager’s main role is to help an organization acquire new customers by overseeing their marketing strategies. The duties of a marketing manager could include planning and executing marketing campaigns, performing market research, preparing advertising contracts, researching customer preferences and meeting with stakeholders. Note that the exact job duties could vary depending on the industry in which a marketing manager is employed.

Learn more about marketing managers.

9. Actuary

Industry: Business

Median salary: $113,990

Actuaries use mathematical and statistical methods to assess and manage financial risks, typically in the fields of insurance, pensions and investments. Their main duty is to analyze and quantify various uncertainties associated with future events, such as mortality, accidents or market trends.

Actuaries typically have a bachelor’s degree in a related field, such as mathematics, statistics or actuarial science.

Learn more about actuaries.

8. Data Scientist

Industry: Technology

Median salary: $103,500

Data scientists use technology to glean insights from complex data sets and address problems within an organization. The primary objective of data scientists is to generate actionable information that helps organizations make better, informed and data-driven decisions. While many data scientists have a four-year degree, it’s not required. Many companies also hire candidates who are self-taught or have completed a data science boot camp.

Learn more about data scientists.

7. Information Security Analyst

Industry: Technology

Median salary: $112,000

Information security analysts help protect an organization’s computer systems from data breaches, cyberattacks and unauthorized access. Some of their responsibilities include identifying potential security risks, implementing security measures like firewalls and encryption, monitoring systems for suspicious activities, and providing security training programs to employees.

Information security analysts typically have a bachelor’s degree in computer and information technology, engineering, or math.

Learn more about information security analysts.

6. Medical and Health Services Manager

Industry: Business

Median salary: $104,830

Medical and health services managers work behind the scenes to keep health care facilities like emergency rooms, nursing homes and hospitals running smoothly. They hire and train staff, develop budgeting and reports, and oversee the administrative aspects of the organization. Most medical and health services managers have at least a bachelor’s degree in a related field such as health administration.

Learn more about medical and health services managers.

5. Physician Assistant

Industry: Health care

Median salary: $126,010

Physician assistants are health care professionals who work in collaboration with physicians and surgeons to examine, diagnose and treat patients. PAs can work in various settings, including hospitals, clinics and emergency rooms, as well as different specialties. After earning a bachelor’s degree, you could become a PA after graduating from an accredited PA program.

Learn more about physician assistants.

4. IT Manager

Industry: Technology

Median salary: $164,070

Information technology managers, also known as computer and information systems managers, are professionals responsible for overseeing all computer-related activities within an organization. Typical duties of an IT manager include upgrading existing software or hardware and ensuring that information systems align with organizational goals. IT managers typically have a bachelor’s degree in computer science or information technology.

Learn more about IT managers.

3. Software Developer

Industry: Technology

Median salary: $127,260

Software developers design, create and maintain software applications and are in one of the most lucrative and highly sought-after professions. There are different types of software developers based on their areas of expertise, including front-end developers, back-end developers and full-stack developers.

While many employers prefer candidates with a four-year college degree in computer science or a related field, many also value practical experience and will consider those without traditional degrees but who have a strong portfolio and solid coding skills.

Learn more about software developers.

2. Financial Manager

Industry: Business

Median salary: $139,790

As the name suggests, financial managers oversee financial operations, make strategic financial decisions and provide guidance to achieve an organization’s financial goals. Some of their duties include creating financial reports, generating profit projections, analyzing industry trends and monitoring cash flow.

Financial managers typically have a bachelor’s degree in finance or business and have typically accumulated at least five years of experience working in a related field.

Learn more about financial managers.

1. Nurse Practitioner

Industry: Health care

Median salary: $121,610

A nurse practitioner, also known as an advanced practice registered nurse, is a nurse with a graduate degree in advanced practice nursing. Nurse practitioners can diagnose illnesses, perform physical exams, authorize treatment plans and prescribe medication. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nurse practitioner is the fastest-growing job in the country — tied with wind turbine technician — with projected employment growth of 45% by 2032.

Learn more about nurse practitioners.

