Veeva: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $135.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pleasanton, California-based company said it had profit of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry posted revenue of $616.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $615.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Veeva expects its per-share earnings to be $1.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $620 million to $622 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Veeva expects full-year earnings to be $4.76 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.36 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VEEV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VEEV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.