The 9 Best Adults-Only All-Inclusive Resorts in Jamaica

Known for its white sand beaches, variety of water sports (including world-class scuba diving), jerk chicken and reggae music, Jamaica is a destination filled with incredible all-inclusive resorts. If you’re looking for an adults-only all-inclusive resort for a child-free vacation, there are plenty to choose from on this tropical Caribbean island. Whether you want to dine on farm-to-table cuisine, take a walk on a private beach, grab a cocktail at a swim-up bar or stare out at the turquoise sea from your ocean-view suite, these all-inclusive resorts are the perfect escape.

Excellence Oyster Bay

Located on Montego Bay, this private Victorian-style adults-only resort is set amid crystal-clear waters and lush mangroves. The all-inclusive resort has multiple international dining options including a Jamaican jerk stand for lunch, French, Italian and seafood restaurants; along with 11 bars, 24-hour room service and unlimited premium and domestic alcoholic beverages. Excellence Oyster Bay resort guests also have access to water sports equipment (like snorkeling gear), land activities (like dance lessons and beach volleyball) and multiple pools, including a beachfront retreat and a rooftop pool with a bar.

Choose to stay in a luxury suite, a beach villa with a private pool or in an Excellence Club suite with butler service, special amenities and access to two Excellence Club lounges. If you want an active vacation, there are plenty of options, ranging from yoga classes and stand-up paddleboarding to karaoke and cooking lessons. In the evenings, recent guests say the nightly entertainment is a highlight of the resort. Make sure to leave time for a relaxing and indulgent spa treatment at the Miilé Spa, with a hydrotherapy circuit that includes several types of showers, a plunge pool and an ice treatment room.

Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall

Relax on a pristine Caribbean beach at the adults-only Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall. Recent resort guests appreciated the attentive service, along with all-inclusive amenities such as unlimited top-shelf drinks, oceanfront dining, nonmotorized water activities, lively entertainment and beach butler service. This Hyatt offers both guest rooms and suites with private terraces, and those looking for a little something extra can reserve a swim-up suite or butler suite.

Additional amenities and activities available for an extra fee include treatments at the Zen Spa, golf outings and day excursions, such as swimming with dolphins, zip lining or historical tours. The resort features 10 international dining options, serving Moroccan, Italian, Jamaican and Asian cuisine, as well as a buffet with a wide variety of foods to offer.

Sandals South Coast

If you’re looking for a romantic destination with overwater bungalows without a long haul flight, Sandals South Coast is your destination. From an over-the-water butler honeymoon bungalow, you can relax in a soaking tub, be pampered with butler service, sip a cocktail from your in-room bar or watch the sea life below you through glass floor panels. Visitors can dine at any of the nine restaurants, participate in a plethora of land or water sports, see a show or be pampered by a personal butler. This adults-only all-inclusive resort provides guests with the opportunity to be as active or relaxed as you want.

Honeymooners and couples can walk hand-in-hand along the 2-mile beach to watch the sun set over the breathtaking Caribbean Sea, grab a cocktail at the over-the-water bar, swim in Jamaica’s largest zero entry pool, work up a sweat in the fitness center or enjoy the tranquility of the Red Lane Spa.

For those looking to get married, there’s an over-the-water wedding chapel available. Or, if it’s time to pop the question, recent visitors highly recommend booking a private candlelit beach dinner.

Iberostar Grand Rose Hall

This Montego Bay hotel has direct access to the beach, five restaurants and four bars — including a swim-up bar for cocktails from the pool — water sports and a dive center. This resort embraces a focus on sustainability with responsible fishing practices, a commitment to coastal health and a drive to promote a circular economy, including banning single-use plastics. The suites at Iberostar Grand Rose Hall range from 689 square feet to 1,981 square feet, with amenities such as a minibar that is serviced daily, aromatherapy, a pillow menu and a private terrace.

During the day, you can swim in the pools, explore the beach, grab a bite at the Beach Grill, go kayaking or, for an additional charge, play a round of golf or get a spa treatment. With five restaurants, buffet-style dining and a 24-hour gourmet food station, there are plenty of eateries to suit guests’ culinary desires. After the sun goes down, listen to live music, see a show or find your groove at the Fiction Nightclub.

Sandals Royal Caribbean

At Sandals Royal Caribbean, guests will be spoiled with luxurious over-the-water villas and a private Balinese-inspired island for a unique escape. The main resort reflects British heritage, including gardens, afternoon tea and a pub. This all-inclusive resort features unlimited dining and drinks, PADI-certified scuba equipment, live entertainment, airport transfers and all taxes and tips are included, so you never have to reach for your wallet. Just relax and have fun. Several visitors commented that they were warmly welcomed by the staff upon check-in and throughout their stay.

There are five bars, nine restaurants, eight pools, six whirlpools and a variety of activities, such as snorkeling, croquet and paddleboarding. You definitely won’t be bored. Guests also have exchange privileges with nearby Sandals Montego Bay that allows them to dine at an additional 12 restaurants. For an extra fee, guests can have butler service, enjoy day excursions or get pampered at the Red Lane Spa.

Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay

The signature Unlimited-Luxury experience at Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay features unlimited dining and drinks, free Wi-Fi, and a variety of entertainment and activities.

Each of the 350 guest suites includes a soaking tub, a furnished balcony or terrace, 24-hour room service and concierge services. Upgrade to a Preferred Club room for extra amenities and services, including daily breakfast service, access to a private lounge, and a suite with an upgraded minibar and bath amenities.

In terms of activities, the resort offers a range of options to appeal to all types of travelers. Guests can play tennis, take scuba lessons in the pool, go sailing, see a gorgeous waterfall, try the hydrotherapy water circuit at Spa by Pevonia or venture out to visit a nearby sugarcane planation.

Sandals Montego Bay

From the beachfront swim-up butler suites and Latitudes Overwater Bar to the over-the-water chapel (wedding packages available) and the largest exclusive white sand beach in Jamaica, Sandals Montego Bay is truly a tropical escape for those who love the sand and sea. As if that’s not enough, you get two resorts for the price of one with exchange privileges to all that nearby sister resort Sandals Royal Caribbean has to offer, including a private island. Guests looking for even more options can pay extra to go bamboo river rafting or zip lining, visit the luminous lagoon or take a catamaran cruise.

Guests raved about the quality of the food at the resort’s 12 restaurants, which serve Caribbean, Indian, Italian and French cuisine. There’s a wide selection of rooms and suites to choose from, with ocean, garden or pool views. Some are furnished with a colonial British design, while others offer a more modern beach vibe. What’s more, you can upgrade your accommodations to include swim-up pool access, an outdoor soaking tub and butler service.

Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa

Dance to the rhythm of reggae, grab a cocktail (or take a swim) at the rooftop pool bar and relish the mountain and bay views at Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa. Here you can relax with a personal butler at your service, attend a lively pool party or just soak up some sun. Whether you’re traveling with a group of friends or a special someone, this resort has all you need for a relaxing or festive adults-only vacation.

Activities abound at this adults-only all-inclusive resort: Wake up early to hit the gym, take a yoga class or enjoy a meditative walk along the beach. If nightlife is your thing, stay up late to take a dance lesson, see a fashion show or go to a glow foam pool party. For the ultimate indulgence, visit the full-service Secrets Spa by Pevonia for treatments such as the mango passion body wrap or the choco-sumptuous body scrub. Get the VIP treatment with an xhale club suite that comes with special perks, such as upgraded minibar and bath amenities, a bottle of wine, petit fours at turn down and a pillow menu. Many recent travelers who have stayed at the property highly recommend upgrading to a swim-up suite.

Couples Negril

Visit the charming coastal town of Negril, home to the stunning Seven Mile Beach, for a stay at Couples Negril. This romantic escape is set on 18 tranquil oceanfront acres. The resort offers a spa (where you can take treatments in a treehouse or an open-air beachfront therapy room), six on-site eateries, beach parties, bonfires and a waterfront area for couples to enjoy clothing-optional sunbathing. Couples looking for something special can even book a private candlelit sunset meal on the beach.

Although there are plenty of on-site activities to keep you busy, there are also exceptional excursions the resort can arrange for you, such as deep sea fishing, horseback riding on the beach, bobsledding, taking the party bus to Margaritaville or visiting Dunn’s River Falls in Ocho Rios. For an added experience, recent visitors suggest spending the extra money on the catamaran excursion. Splurge on a beachfront suite with spectacular views of the Caribbean Sea, nightly hors d’oeuvres, a minibar with personalized snacks and a private balcony.

