Guide to Boosting Your Metabolism

What does it take to keep the lights on in the human body? How does the body power actions from blinking and cell repair to washing dishes and running a marathon?

[IMAGE]

In the simplest terms, all of these activities are powered by calories, which come from the food you eat. Generating that energy from calories happens via a process called metabolism.

In this article, we’ll explore how metabolism works and whether you can increase your metabolic rate to help burn fat and lose weight.

What Is Metabolism?

In short, the term “metabolism” refers to all of the chemical processes in the body that control your balance of energy, says Dr. Brian Quebbemann, a bariatric surgery specialist based in Orange County, California.

More specifically, your digestive system breaks down food into various components, which the body’s metabolic process converts to energy. This process runs continuously to keep your organs functioning properly for survival and to power just about everything from fighting infection and moving to staying warm and thinking.

“When we have an unhealthy metabolism, all of these critical processes begin to fail,” Quebbemann explains.

When we think of metabolism, though, we often jump to weight loss or weight gain, which can dilute the importance of metabolism’s role in the body.

“Metabolism is so much more than weight on the scale and calories consumed,” says New York City-based registered dietitian Jamie Feit.

Can I Speed Up My Metabolism?

Many people have been seduced by the idea of revving up or increasing metabolism as a means of trimming the waistline. But this might be a fantasy — for the most part.

“Metabolism is determined by our genes, and there’s not a lot that we can do to significantly change our metabolism,” says Kacie Vavrek, a sports dietitian at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. “We might see small or temporary changes in metabolism by diet or muscle mass changes, but usually you won’t see significant changes in metabolism.”

Vavrek adds that while many people blame a “slow metabolism” for weight problems, it’s rarely the cause of weight gain. Rather, she says, you should focus on regular exercise and calorie intake.

How Many Calories Do I Really Need?

Every body needs a certain number of calories each day to maintain cellular function. To determine how many calories you need, look at your basal metabolic rate. This is the rate at which your body burns energy when it’s at rest and fueling maintenance functions, such as breathing, digesting, adjusting hormone levels and repairing cells.

“When someone talks about their metabolism, they’re often referring to their resting calorie burn,” Vavrek adds.

Your resting metabolic rate is largely determined by three factors:

— Body size and composition. People who are larger and have more muscle mass tend to have a higher metabolic rate.

— Sex. Males tend to have less body fat and more muscle mass, leading to a higher metabolism.

— Age. As you age, you lose muscle mass, and your metabolism slows.

For example, a sedentary 55-year-old woman who’s 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds only needs about 1,900 calories per day to keep her body going. A moderately active 55-year-old male who’s 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, on the other hand, needs more than 3,000 calories a day.

You can calculate your basal metabolic rate with our calculator. You can also visit a registered dietitian or nutritionist for a more tailored and accurate test that will assess your individual body composition and physical activity levels. This might be useful for those who are very active or if you’re trying to lose weight.

Expert Tips to Increase Your Metabolism

To support a healthy metabolism, consider making the following 10 dietary and activity changes:

— Take control.

— Eat enough calories.

— Eat more protein.

— Eat breakfast.

— Limit sweets and processed foods.

— Stay hydrated.

— Increase or maintain muscle mass.

— Get enough rest.

— Drink green tea.

— Reduce stress.

Take control

“There’s no strong evidence to show a magic food or supplement can boost your metabolism,” says Melissa Perry, a registered dietitian with Orlando Health

in Florida. However, “you can control what you’re eating and your physical activity.”

Make a plan, and keep track of how much you’re eating and how much you’re moving. You can use an online calculator and a fitness tracker to get a sense of how many calories your body needs and burns each day.

Feit notes that engaging in “daily activity, especially weight-bearing exercise, can help you see small changes.”

Eat enough calories

Starvation diets cause the body to slow the rate at which it uses energy by shutting down nonessential processes. This slower overall metabolic rate makes it more difficult to lose weight. It’s a cruel irony that many yo-yo dieters know all too well.

“You can support metabolic function by eating,” points out Dan Daly, a coach, trainer and founder of Train Daly, a personal training business based in New York City. “The thermic effect of food (or the energy it takes to digest and convert food into energy) is responsible for 10% of total caloric expenditure daily.”

That means that for a person consuming 2,000 calories per day, just eating and digesting that food will burn about 200 calories, leaving 1,800 left to be gobbled up by the brain, heart and other internal organs. Any physical activity you engage in will get some of those calories too.

One important note: Intermittent fasting appears not to have a negative impact on metabolism like starvation diets do. Some studies have suggested that intermittent fasting can actually rev up the metabolism because it can help dieters retain more lean body mass, which is your muscle and bone. With IF, you’re alternating fasting periods with times when you take in more calories. You’re not chronically limiting calories. The result? More preserved muscle mass. And remember, too, that muscles burn more calories than fat.

Eat more protein

Increasing the amount of protein in the diet doesn’t cause a significant increase in metabolism, but it can help you maintain muscle mass, Vavrek notes.

You don’t have to go overboard with protein intake. Sticking to recommendations — 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day for the average adult — can help support the body’s need to repair itself. To convert that recommendation into pounds, a 165-pound person would need about 60 grams of protein per day.

Eat breakfast

Many dietitians recommend starting the day with a healthy breakfast that contains protein, fiber and some fat to help you feel fuller longer and to ramp up that thermic effect.

Feit also warns that “eating too little can slow the metabolism and put the body into ‘starvation mode’ where the body will slow the metabolism. The body uses calories to digest food, so it’s important to make sure to eat enough.”

Limit sweets and processed foods

It’s a simple formula.

“If it doesn’t live on the earth, swim in the ocean or grow naturally from the earth, avoid it,” Quebbemann says. “How many times have you seen a field of Twinkies or Doritos? Right, never. These foods are highly processed, and if you eat a significant amount of them, your metabolism will get sick.”

Processed food, he explains, has been chemically changed to make it more convenient to store and eat and more profitable. These foods also taste sweeter.

What’s more, ultra-processed foods are typically very easily broken down by the body into sugar. Your body then doesn’t use as many calories to process these items as it does when digesting unprocessed, whole foods.

Examples of processed foods include:

— Baked goods.

— Processed meats.

— Sugar-sweetened beverages.

Drink enough water

Taking in enough water is also part of the equation, Feit says. Staying well hydrated can keep your metabolism humming and “is good for weight loss.”

That’s because drinking water actually raises the metabolic rate slightly. Plus, staying hydrated helps the body flush out toxins and move waste products through the digestive tract, which can also support overall health and well-being.

Increase or maintain muscle mass

Lean muscle mass burns more calories at rest than fat does, thus affecting your metabolism.

“Almost all exercise can boost your metabolism, at least temporarily,” Quebbemann says. “When you exercise, you burn more calories, but just as importantly, after you’re done, your body will require more calories to recover from the exercise.”

Strength training and high-intensity interval training may be particularly effective, Daly adds. Your body will have to work harder to repair tissues after a strength training session. Your oxygen consumption is also typically higher after HIIT, which can increase your metabolic rate temporarily.

Boosting your muscle mass — and your metabolism — also has to be a continuous effort.

“All that exercise you did on the football team in high school doesn’t do much to help your metabolism when you’re 40,” Quebbemann points out.

Get enough rest

While you sleep, your body is busy repairing tissue and removing waste products. You need those processes to function optimally to support overall health, wellness and your metabolism.

It’s also been noted that people who sleep poorly or have disrupted sleep patterns tend to weigh more than those who get enough rest. Research has shown they may also be at higher risk of a variety of chronic diseases, including diabetes and cancer.

Drink green tea

Green tea can be a healthy inclusion in most diets, and for those looking to shed excess weight, it may have an advantage over other beverages because it contains caffeine as well as plenty of antioxidants. Research suggests one particular type of antioxidant, called catechin, has a potential ergonomic effect on metabolism, meaning it could help speed up your metabolism.

Green tea also contains EGCG, or epigallocatechin gallate, a type of catechin that is thought to boost metabolism. Some studies have suggested that combining caffeine and EGCG increases metabolism more than using either one alone.

While most of the studies looking at the effects of catechins have focused on supplements, adding a cup of green tea or matcha, a type of concentrated green tea, to your daily program will also add needed fluids.

Reduce stress

Stress is one of the biggest foes of weight loss. Chronic stress triggers the release of hormones, such as cortisol, that can slow down physiological processes, including metabolism.

When your body releases cortisol, it also increases your blood pressure and insulin production while suppressing normal immune system function. The system is designed to help you engage in fight-or-flight when faced with a true emergency. Modern society can trigger this ancient survival response too frequently in some people.

Studies have found a clear connection between excess stress and excess weight. To combat this link, try to engage in stress-reducing practices, such as mindfulness, meditation and yoga. Even just breathing quietly for a few minutes a day can help lower stress levels and get your metabolism back on track.

Foods That Increase Your Metabolism

Many foods can help increase your metabolism, aid in weight loss and help you maintain muscle mass. Here are several you should add to your grocery list when looking to boost metabolism.

— Protein. High-protein foods, such as lean meat, fish, eggs, low-fat dairy, nuts, seeds and beans, can help support metabolic function by boosting muscle synthesis and maintenance.

— Capsaicin. Foods that contain capsaicin, a compound found in spicy foods like chili peppers, have been linked with increased metabolic rate and weight loss.

— Caffeine. Caffeine has an ergogenic effect that can increase the metabolic rate for some people. Coffee, green tea and black tea all contain caffeine.

— Catechins. Tea, as mentioned, also contains catechins, which work alongside caffeine to increase the metabolic rate. Matcha green tea and oolong tea are good sources of catechins.

— Spices. Spices like ginger and cinnamon have also been linked with increased metabolic rates.

— Fiber. High-fiber foods require your body to work harder to digest them, which could burn more calories and help boost your metabolic rate. High-fiber foods include leafy greens, broccoli, asparagus, cucumbers, legumes and whole grains.

Bottom Line

Think of your body like it’s a car.

“If you put bad gas and dirty oil into your car and you don’t take it into the shop for routine maintenance, it’s going to break down more often,” Quebbemann says. “If you don’t do much to maintain your body, don’t be surprised when it breaks down.”

Moving more and eating well are key — and there really aren’t any shortcuts to good health.

“There’s no magic supplement that will boost metabolism,” Vavrek warns. “This is a common marketing strategy among supplement companies. Products marketed to speed up metabolism are usually a scam.”

