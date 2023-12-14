Good Times Restaurants: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) on Thursday reported a loss of $250,000…

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) on Thursday reported a loss of $250,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Golden, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The regional quick service restaurant chain posted revenue of $34.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.1 million, or 94 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $138.1 million.

