The 4 Newest Royal Caribbean Ships

The world’s biggest and most ambitious cruise lines never stop building out their fleet of ships, and Royal Caribbean International…

The world’s biggest and most ambitious cruise lines never stop building out their fleet of ships, and Royal Caribbean International is no exception. The Florida-based cruise line currently boasts 28 incredible vessels for cruisers of all ages, including the four newest ships that have been added to the fleet since 2021. An even newer ship, Star of the Seas, is also being constructed with a planned launch date during the summer of 2025.

If you’re interested in trying out one of the most over-the-top cruise ships sailing the world today, consider Royal Caribbean’s newest vessels from the last few years. Read on to learn about the brand-new Icon of the Seas, the jaw-dropping action offered on the Wonder of the Seas, the Utopia of the Seas and the Odyssey of the Seas and all the amenities and unique experiences they have to offer.

Book a Royal Caribbean cruise on GoToSea, a service of U.S. News.

Icon of the Seas

Scheduled to set sail in early 2024, the Icon of the Seas is one of the most celebrated and anticipated new cruise ships across all the major cruise lines. This Icon Class vessel was built to dazzle and entertain cruise passengers of all ages, and it features eight unique neighborhoods, seven pools and the largest waterpark at sea.

In total, Icon of the Seas offers 2,805 individual staterooms with space for 7,600 guests at maximum and 2,350 crew members. The vessel is 1,198 feet long with gross tonnage of 250,800.

— Sails to: The Icon of the Seas will offer alternating seven-night sailings between the Eastern and Western Caribbean. The vessel’s Western Caribbean itinerary includes stops at Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico, Roatan in Honduras and Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas. The alternative itinerary also stops at the cruise line’s private island, as well as Basseterre in St. Kitts and Nevis and Charlotte Amelie in St. Thomas. All itineraries will depart from Miami.

— Cabin types: Cabins on the Icon of the Seas are spread across eight unique neighborhoods with their own themes and amenities. Cruisers will find the basic interior, ocean view and balcony staterooms they would expect. The ship also features 179 suites that vary in size and in terms of their features, with some really spacious and over-the-top options. For example, the vessel’s Ultimate Family Townhouse (UL) is more than 1,700 square feet with three stories, a multi-level slide, an outdoor space with a ping pong table and more.

— Dining options: Icon of the Seas offers 11 included dining options plus room service that’s available 24/7. There are also nine unique specialty restaurants on board, including options like Izumi Hibachi and Sushi, the Empire Supper Club and Chops Grille Steakhouse. A Starbucks is also available.

— Features: The Icon of the Seas boasts the largest cruise ship pool at sea, as well as seven pools and nine whirlpools in total. There are also six record-breaking waterslides located in what Royal Caribbean says is the largest waterpark at sea. Nightlife and entertainment options run the gamut from the ship’s dueling piano bar to its jazz and blues club to its AquaTheater with mesmerizing shows that feature incredible diving feats and acrobatics.

Read: The Top Party Cruises

Utopia of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas is another vessel that is set to debut in 2024 with sailings from Port Canaveral, Florida. This Oasis Class ship will offer up a total of 2,834 guest rooms and is 1,188 feet in length and 236,860 gross tons in size.

The ship has space for 5,668 passengers at double occupancy and eight different neighborhoods with cabins for guests. Interestingly, this huge ship will not offer seven-night sailings throughout the Caribbean and will instead focus on offering three-night and four-night itineraries, at least at first.

— Sails to: The all-new Utopia of the Seas will offer shorter sailings to the Bahamas. The ship’s three-night sailings will stop only at the cruise line’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, whereas four-night sailings from Port Canaveral stop at the cruise line’s private island and at Nassau, Bahamas.

— Cabin types: The Utopia of the Seas has interior rooms, ocean view rooms and balcony rooms just like other ships. Upgraded room options also abound and include a range of luxury suites at sea. For example, you can book the iconic Ultimate Family Suite, a Solarium Suite with Wraparound Windows, a Royal Loft Suite and more.

— Dining options: There are 10 different included dining experiences on the Utopia of the Seas, with room service also offered 24 hours a day. These include a Main Dining Room experience, several cafe options, a pizzeria, a coastal kitchen with California and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine and more. In addition, there are 10 different specialty restaurants that can also be booked on the Utopia of the Seas, and a Starbucks is on board. Special dining experiences include a hibachi and sushi restaurant, a seafood restaurant, a Chef’s Table experience for up to 16 diners at a time, a Johnny Rockets and more.

— Features: Utopia of the Seas has everything you would expect in a new Oasis Class ship from Royal Caribbean. For example, passengers will find five huge pools, eight hot tubs, three water slides, 23 different bars and two on-board casinos. Other features include an ice-skating rink, two rock climbing walls, a zip line, a basketball court, two FlowRider Surf simulators and of course the line’s famous AquaTheater. Like other Royal Caribbean ships, Utopia of the Seas also features special spaces for kids and teens, including dedicated clubs, an Imagination Studio and an on-board arcade.

Read: The Largest Cruise Ships in the World

Wonder of the Seas

Sailing the friendly seas since March 2022, the Wonder of the Seas boasts more individual rooms and suites than Icon of the Seas. The Oasis-class ship features 2,867 staterooms with a total guest capacity of 7,084. There are also eight unique neighborhoods for cruisers to choose from, each with its own decor and flair.

This Royal Caribbean vessel is also huge at 1,188 feet long and 235,600 gross tons. A total of 2,204 crew members run the ship and assist guests.

— Sails to: Wonder of the Seas is currently sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida and offers seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. The Eastern itinerary includes stops in Charlotte Amelie, St. Thomas and Phillipsburg, St. Maarten as well as Perfect Day at CocoCay. Meanwhile, the Western loop stops at the cruise line’s private island as well as Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico and Roatan, Honduras.

— Cabin types: Wonder of the Seas also offers all the normal cabin types you would expect, including interior rooms, sea view rooms and balcony staterooms. There are also over-the-top suites to choose from, including an Ultimate Family Suite, a Royal Suite, an Owner’s Suite and more.

— Dining options: Nine complimentary dining options are included on the Wonder of the Seas, with a main dining room, a buffet option and plenty of other eateries available to grab a bite to eat. There are also 11 unique specialty restaurants on board, including a steakhouse and a seafood restaurant, a Johnny Rockets, a sushi and hibachi restaurant and Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar. For coffee lovers, a Starbucks is also on board.

— Features: The Wonder of the Seas has its own Central Park, along with 11 different bars, as well as special kids and teens-only areas like a social club and an arcade. Other notable features include the vessel’s AquaTheater, rock-climbing walls, whirlpools, laser tag and more. There are also 19 swimming pools, an ice rink and a casino on the Wonder of the Seas.

Read: The Top Cruises for Teens

Odyssey of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas is a Quantum Ultra Class cruise ship that’s smaller than the other newest vessels from the line. The impressive ship completed its first sailing in 2021 when it became the first ship of its class to sail from the United States. Odyssey of the Seas currently departs from Fort Lauderdale, Florida and other ports and offers a range of six-night and seven-night sailings throughout the Caribbean in the coming months.

Up to 4,198 guests can sail on the Odyssey of the Seas with double occupancy, and 1,612 crew members are on board to tend to their every need. The ship is approximately 1,138 feet long and is 167,704 gross tons.

— Sails to: Odyssey of the Seas will depart from various ports in the United States and elsewhere in the world in the coming years. For example, there are upcoming six-night sailings from Fort Lauderdale that include stops in Labadee, Haiti and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic in addition to Perfect Day at CocoCay. The vessel will complete a 14-day transatlantic cruise in April and May of 2024, which begins in Fort Lauderdale and ends in Rome, Italy. From there, the vessel will offer Greek Islands cruises from Rome before moving back to Cape Liberty (New York), New Jersey in the fall of 2024. At that point, itineraries will include stops in Port Canaveral, Florida, Nassau in the Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

— Cabin types: Odyssey of the Seas offers interior staterooms, ocean view rooms and balcony staterooms. Guests can also book interior rooms with a virtual balcony that boasts a floor-to-ceiling virtual view of the outdoors. Over-the-top suites available on the Odyssey include an Owner’s Loft Suite, a Royal Loft Suite, a Grand Loft Suite and more.

— Dining options: As a smaller vessel with considerably fewer passengers than Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class and Icon Class ships, Odyssey of the Seas has fewer dining options overall. Guests can dine at seven included eateries including a main dining room, a bistro, a cafe and the main ship buffet. There are also seven specialty restaurants and experiences on board including the Chef’s Table, a Chops Grille and a sushi and hibachi restaurant. Like other newer ships from Royal Caribbean, the Odyssey also has its own Starbucks.

— Features: The Odyssey has eight dedicated bars and lounges on board, bumper cars, laser tag, a rock-climbing wall, an outdoor movie screen and a casino, along with kid and teen features like an arcade, a kids’ splash area and a social club. A FlowRider surf simulator is on board, as well as a sky diving simulator. Note that the Odyssey of the Seas doesn’t have an AquaTheater like Oasis Class ships.

Find a Royal Caribbean cruise on GoToSea.

Look Out for Star of the Seas

Royal Caribbean is already offering limited information about its newest ship, the Star of the Seas. This vessel will also be an Icon Class ship like the Icon of the Seas, meaning it will be big and beautiful with all the bells and whistles.

The Star of the Seas is scheduled to debut in 2025.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Holly Johnson is a travel expert and content creator who has covered cruises and other family travel for more than a decade. She has cruised dozens of times with most of the major cruise lines and has ventured on itineraries throughout the Caribbean, Europe and the Middle East. Johnson used her personal experience and research expertise to write this article, along with information provided by Royal Caribbean.

You might also be interested in:

— What to Pack for a Cruise

— Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival

— Cruise Line Drink Packages

— First-Time Cruise Tips

— The Best Cruise Insurance Plans

More from U.S. News

The 26 Best New Cruise Ships for 2024

The 21 Largest Cruise Ships in the World

Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival: Quick Comparison Chart

The 4 Newest Royal Caribbean Ships originally appeared on usnews.com