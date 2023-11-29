Salesforce.com: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.22 billion.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.22 billion.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.11 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

The customer-management software developer posted revenue of $8.72 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.71 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Salesforce.com expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.25 to $2.26.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $9.18 billion to $9.23 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Salesforce.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.18 to $8.19 per share, with revenue ranging from $34.75 billion to $34.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.