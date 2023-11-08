Maiden Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.5 million…

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its third quarter.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 12 cents per share.

The reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $21.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $21.5 million.

