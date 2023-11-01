Entergy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $666.8 million. The…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $666.8 million.

The New Orleans-based company said it had net income of $3.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.97 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $3.6 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.22 billion.

Entergy expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.7 million to $6.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.