Disney: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $264 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burbank, California-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The entertainment company posted revenue of $21.24 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.32 billion.

