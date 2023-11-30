Build-A-Bear: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $7.6 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The toy retailer posted revenue of $107.6 million in the period.

Build-A-Bear shares have increased slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 32% in the last 12 months.

