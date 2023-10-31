Westwood Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.4 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The investment asset manager posted revenue of $21.9 million in the period.

