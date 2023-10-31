Pros Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.9 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.9 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The pricing and revenue-management software maker posted revenue of $77.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Pros Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 3 cents to 5 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $76 million to $77 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $68.1 million.

Pros Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $302.2 million to $303.2 million.

