Newpark: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) on Tuesday reported net income of $7.7 million in its third quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $198.5 million in the period.

