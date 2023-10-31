MSCI: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $259.7 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $259.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $3.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.45 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.33 per share.

The maker of software tools to help portfolio managers make investment decisions posted revenue of $625.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $628.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSCI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.