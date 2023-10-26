VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Masco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Masco Corp. (MAS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $249 million.

On a per-share basis, the Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The maker of Behr paint, Delta faucets and other building products posted revenue of $1.98 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Masco expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.65 to $3.75 per share.

