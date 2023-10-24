Invesco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $190.6 million. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $190.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.1 billion, matching Street forecasts.

