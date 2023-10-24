VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Invesco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot



The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 7:05 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $190.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.1 billion, matching Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IVZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IVZ

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

