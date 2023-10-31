First Solar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $268.4 million.…

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $2.50 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The largest U.S. solar company posted revenue of $801.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $900.9 million.

First Solar expects full-year earnings to be $7.20 to $8 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSLR

