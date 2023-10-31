Eaton: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $891 million. On…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $891 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.22. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $2.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.34 per share.

The power management company posted revenue of $5.88 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.89 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Eaton expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.39 to $2.49. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.06.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.95 to $9.05 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.