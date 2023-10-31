Container Store: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coppell, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, were 1 cent per share.

The storage products retailer posted revenue of $219.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Container Store expects its results to range from a loss of 8 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $220 million to $225 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Container Store expects full-year results to range from a loss of 24 cents per share to a loss of 13 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $870 million to $885 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.