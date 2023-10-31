Amgen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Amgen Inc. (AMGN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Amgen Inc. (AMGN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.73 billion.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had profit of $3.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $4.96 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.65 per share.

The world’s largest biotech drugmaker posted revenue of $6.9 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.96 billion.

Amgen expects full-year earnings in the range of $18.20 to $18.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $28 billion to $28.4 billion.

Amgen shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 8.5%. The stock has dropped nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMGN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.