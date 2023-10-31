Allegion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $156.3 million. The Dublin-based company…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $156.3 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.94 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The security device maker posted revenue of $917.9 million in the period.

Allegion expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.80 to $6.90 per share.

Allegion shares have fallen 7% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 8.5%. The stock has dropped 8% in the last 12 months.

