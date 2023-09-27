xxxxxxDAY DIVIDENDS DECLARED

|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|STOCK
|SciSparc Ltd
|x
|x- 1 for 26 reverse split, effective 9/28.
|Synlogic Inc
|x
|x- 1 for 15 reverse split, effective 9/28.
|XWELL Inc
|x
|x- 1 for 20 reverse split, effective 9/28.
|INCREASED
|Texas Instruments
|Q
|1.30
|10-31
|11-14
|REGULAR
|CRH
|S
|.25
|10-20
|11-22
|GE HealthCare Techs
|Q
|.03
|10-20
|11-15
|Helios Technologies
|Q
|.09
|10-5
|10-20
|Krispy Kreme
|Q
|.035
|10-26
|11-9
|Woodward
|Q
|.22
|11-20
|12-4
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.