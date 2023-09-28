Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Sep. 28. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Sep. 28.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 28 9:30 AM Montgomery County Council Committee meetings – Montgomery County Council Committee meetings including Education and Culture (EC) Committee (9:30 AM EDT), and joint EC and Public Safety (PS) Committee (1:30 PM EDT) meetings

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

* Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj3Lj5xqJk9JeqsQtat-Ybw

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 28 10:00 AM Asa Hutchinson on campaign trail in Virginia – Republican presidential candidate former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson visits Drug Enforcement Administration Headquarters to mark the agency’s 50th anniversary

Location: US Drug Enforcement Administration, 600 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.asa2024.com, https://twitter.com/AsaHutchinson

Contacts: Rob Burgess, Asa for America, rburgess@asa2024.com, 1 317 371 4743

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 28 10:00 AM BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport receives a facilities and customer service-related recognition award

Location: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.bwiairport.com, https://twitter.com/BWI_Airport

Contacts: Jonathan Dean, BWI Airport media, jdean@bwiairport.com, 1 410 859 7719

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 28 10:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller tour Baltimore City Community College, Baltimore City Community College, 2901 Liberty Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD (10:00 AM EDT), attends a Naloxone training session with Lt. Governor Miller and Special Secretary of Opioid Response Emily Keller in honor of National Recovery Month, Maryland State House (1:30 PM EDT), and hosts a meeting with members of Maryland’s Tribal community, marking the first time an administration has ever met with both state recognized and non-state recognized tribes (3:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 28 10:05 AM Vice President Harris’s public schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Miami (11:15 AM EDT, pooled press), arrives at Miami International Airport (1:30 PM EDT, pooled press and open to pre-credentialed media) and participates in a moderated conversation with Fat Joe and Anthony Ramos as part of her nationwide ‘Fight for Our Freedoms’ college tour at Florida International University, Miami (2:40 PM EDT, pooled press and open to pre-credentialed media). Vice President Harris later gives brief remarks at a campaign reception in Miami (6:00 PM EDT, editorial pool), departs Miami en route to Washington, DC, via Miami International Airport (7:00 PM EDT, pooled press) and arrives at Joint Base Andrews (9:10 PM EDT, pooled press)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 28 10:30 AM Dem Maryland senatorial candidate Angela Alsobrooks on campaign trail – Democratic Maryland senatorial candidate Angela Alsobrooks receives endorsement of a Baltimore state official and provides a campaign update

Location: Washington Monument, 699 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://www.angelaalsobrooks.com/

Contacts: Gina Ford, Angela Alsobrooks for Senate, gina@angelaalsobrooks.com, 1 202 415 0601

LOCATION AND TIME EMBARGOED UNTIL EVENT BEGINS

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 28 2:00 PM CASA and immigrant activists hold rally to call on President Biden to protect immigrant families

Location: Lafayette Square, Pennsylvania Ave NW & 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://wearecasa.org/, https://twitter.com/CASAforall

Contacts: Jossie Flor Sapunar, CASA, jsapunar@wearecasa.org, 1 240 706 2624

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 28 5:00 PM Catholic Charities of Arlington hosts 50th anniversary celebration of Christ House

Location: Christ House Arlington Diocese, 131 S West St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: https://www.ccda.net/

Contacts: Mary Shaffrey, Catholic Diocese of Arlington Media, mary.shaffrey@arlingtondiocese.org, 1 703 841 2517 , 1 571 405 0061

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 28 6:00 PM Caesar Rodney Institute hosts Education Freedom: ‘Seven Solutions to Save Our Students’

Location: Timothy’s Riverfront Grill, 930 Justison St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.caesarrodney.org/

Contacts: Vil Vongphrachanh, Caesar Rodney Institute, vil@caesarrodney.org, 1 302 273 0080

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 28 6:30 PM Delaware Division of Public Health hosts #MyReasonWhyDE annual celebration

Location: The Delaware Contemporary, 200 S Madison St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://dhss.delaware.gov

Contacts: Laura Matusheski, Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, laura.matusheski@delaware.gov, 1 302 824 3970

Thursday, Sep. 28 – Friday, Sep. 29 Delaware River Watershed Forum – Delaware River Watershed Forum, hosted by Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed

Location: Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delriverwatershed.org/, https://twitter.com/DelRivCoalition

Contacts: Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed, 1 609 427 3007

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 28 – Sunday, Oct. 01 2nd annual Prince George’s Film Festival

Location: Prince George’s County, MD

Weblinks: https://www.pgfilmfestival.com/

Contacts: Prince George’s Film Festival, marketing@pgfilmfestival.com, 1 301 758 2558

